Top News
March 25, 2020 / 4:31 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 19,500

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A medical staff adjust their protective mask while the patients affected by COVID-19 arrive at the CHC Montlegia hospital, as the health sector expects a rise of people hit by an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Liege, Belgium, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

More than 435,300 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 19,587 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported by 197 countries outside China.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell; Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Uttaresh.V

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below