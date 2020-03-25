Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 19,500

FILE PHOTO: A medical staff adjust their protective mask while the patients affected by COVID-19 arrive at the CHC Montlegia hospital, as the health sector expects a rise of people hit by an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Liege, Belgium, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

More than 435,300 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 19,587 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported by 197 countries outside China.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials