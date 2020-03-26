Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 22,000

More than 488,900 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 22,095 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in 200 countries and territories.
Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials
Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell; Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Uttaresh.V