Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 24,000

A protective mask, which is widely used as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19), is pictured on a table world globe in this illustration taken March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak/Files

More than 531,600 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 24,051 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in 203 countries and territories since first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials