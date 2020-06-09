Hong Kong govt to lead $5 billion rescue package for Cathay Pacific

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300ER plane lands at Hong Kong, China August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd announced on Tuesday a recapitalisation plan worth HK$39 billion ($5.03 billion) led by the Hong Kong government to help it weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The government will be issued HK$19.5 billion of preference shares, HK$1.95 billion of warrants and will provide a HK$7.8 billion bridging loan, Cathay said.

The pact also includes a HK$11.7 billion rights issue to existing shareholders, led by Swire Pacific Ltd and Air China Ltd, which had halted trading on Tuesday morning alongside Cathay, pending an announcement.