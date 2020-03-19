China diverts some international flights bound for Beijing to other cities

FILE PHOTO: March 16, 2020 picture of people wearing face masks walk at Beijing Capital International Airport as the country tries to contain imported cases of coronavirus. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s aviation regulator on Thursday said it would divert some international flights originally bound for Beijing to other cities, after new imported coronavirus infections hit the capital Beijing.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said flights from March 20 to 22, which include Air China Flight CA 910 from Moscow and Hainan Airlines’ Flight HU 7976 from Toronto, will instead fly to cities such as Tianjin, Hohhot and Taiyuan.