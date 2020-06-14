South Asia News
June 14, 2020 / 3:36 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China Southern Airlines flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou suspended over COVID-19 cases

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A China Southern Airlines employee wears a surgical mask as a preventive measure in light of the coronavirus outbreak in China, while he attends a customer behind the counter at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

BEIJING (Reuters) - A China Southern Airlines flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou will be suspended for four weeks from June 22 due to concerns about COVID-19 infections, China’s aviation regulator said on Sunday.

Seventeen passengers on a June 11 flight from the Bangladeshi capital to the southern Chinese city tested positive for the coronavirus, meeting the conditions for a “circuit breaker” suspension of the service, the Civil Aviation Administration of China in a statement.

China reported 19 new confirmed cases involving travelers from overseas for June 13, with 17 of them arriving in Guangdong province.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Stella Qiu; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below