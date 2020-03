An inner view of the terminal hall of the newly launched Daxing International Airport ahead of the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on the outskirts of Beijing, China September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - All international flights to Beijing that were scheduled to land at the new Daxing International Airport have been redirected to Beijing Capital International Airport, the state-run CCTV reported on Saturday.

The move came into effect on Friday, according to the state media, but did not say why flights were being redirected.