People wearing face masks line up to get a nucleic acid test at a park in the Fengtai district, after a spike of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing cannot rule out the possibility that the number of COVID-19 cases in the city will stay at current levels for some time, a city official said on Wednesday.

Pang Xinghuo, a senior official for the Beijing disease control authority, said the COVID-19 epidemic was still growing in the city.