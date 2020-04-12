Beijing to reopen some schools after coronavirus closures - state media

A woman wearing a face mask walks on a bridge as cars are seen in a traffic jam during evening rush hour in Beijing, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/Files

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing schools closed by the coronavirus outbreak will reopen to senior high school students and senior middle school students, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday, citing a spokesman for the Beijing Municipal Education Commission.

Senior high school students are set to return to campus on April 27, and senior students at middle schools will return to campus on May 11, said spokesman Li Yi at a press conference, according to the CCTV report.