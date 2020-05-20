World News
China reports five new COVID-19 cases for May 19 versus six day earlier

FILE PHOTO: A flight attendant assists a passenger to fill in his travel history following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on a China Eastern Airlines flight at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

BEIJING (Reuters) - China recorded five new coronavirus cases for May 19, down from six a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported on Wednesday.

Four of the new cases were local tranmissions and one was a so-called imported case involving a traveller from overseas, the commission said in a statement, compared with 3 imported cases reported the previousday.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in China to date now stands at 82,965, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Reporting by Se Young Lee and Jing Wang; Editing by Kim Coghill

