Chinese premier Li says no effort must be spared to stabilise employment

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who heads a leading group on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak, visits the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing, China January 30, 2020. Picture taken January 30, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang has said the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on China’s economy must not be underestimated, but in any case China must spare no effort to stabilise employment.

A slight fluctuation in China’s economic growth this year is not of major significance as long as employment remains stable, Li said in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, according to a statement posted on the government’s website on Thursday.