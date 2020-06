PARIS (Reuters) - The situation in China, where a second wave of coronavirus infection is feared, is “worrying” but trends in France remain positive, Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud said on Wednesday.

“We chose a progressive and controlled easing of lockdown. At this stage we are in positive momentum. I am thus working with my teams and with social partners on a lightened easing protocol for companies,” Penicaud told Radio Classique.