China's Hubei to lift production curbs, ease travel restrictions for some regions

A woman wearing a face mask rides a shared bicycle past workers in protective suits who are resting in front of closed shops sealed off from the road, in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Hubei province, epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that emerged in its capital late last year, will allow industrial production to resume in some parts of the province and ease travel restrictions in those regions accordingly.

Hubei’s health commission said in a statement on Thursday that the new measures will apply to the cities of Qianjian and Shishou as well as counties of Gongan and Zhuxi.