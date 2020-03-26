China implementing $344 billion of mainly fiscal measures in coronavirus fight

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is implementing $344 billion of mainly fiscal measures in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak, a Foreign Ministry official said on Thursday.
The money already spent includes 1 trillion yuan ($141 billion) in tax reductions, as well as liquidity released through targeted tools, Wang Xiaolong, director-general of international economic affairs at the ministry, told reporters.
($1 = 7.0749 Chinese yuan renminbi)
