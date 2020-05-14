A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid testing for a resident as people wearing face masks queue behind for testings, at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Hubei province, China May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s task to prevent rebound in local coronavirus cases remains arduous, the ruling Communist Party’s politburo said on Thursday, state television reported.

The government should step up targeted prevention and control measures for clusters coronavirus cases in northeastern Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces, it said quoting the politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

China will also take more flexible measures to prevent imported coronavirus cases, it said.