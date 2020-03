Red flags flutter in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - Downward pressure on China’s foreign trade and the global economy is rising due to the coronavirus epidemic, Chinese customs said in a statement on Wednesday.

Customs said stabilising trade growth would be more difficult under the current circumstances and that dealing with coronavirus-related risks at China’s ports would pose a major challenge.