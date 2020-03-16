China says U.S. made unreasonable representations after summoning

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Monday the United States made unreasonable representations after China’s ambassador to the U.S. was summoned over remarks by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman suggesting that the U.S. may have brought the coronavirus to China.

“On the spot, China made counter-representations to the U.S. over the attacks and smears that some senior U.S. officials and congressmen made towards China,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing.

Geng said the two countries should improve cooperation and address the issue of global health safety together as the coronavirus spreads throughout the world.