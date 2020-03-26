World News
March 26, 2020 / 10:02 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

China will continue to support global coronavirus fight, Xi tells WHO

1 Min Read

China's President Xi Jinping speaks with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, December 23, 2019. Noel Celis/Pool via REUTERS/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s control of the coronavirus outbreak continues to improve and the country will keep offering anti-epidemic support globally to the best of its ability, state media cited President Xi Jinping as saying in a letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday.

China will adjust its anti-virus focus in accordance with changes in the situation at home and abroad, and continue to support the WHO in the fight against the virus, Xi told WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Reporting by Tom Daly and Roxanne Liu; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below