China reports no new coronavirus cases on May 22, first time since pandemic began

Volunteers in protective gear measure the body temperature of a man at the entrance of a residential compound following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chuanying district of Jilin, Jilin province, China May 22, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China recorded no new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland for May 22, down from four the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Saturday.

This was the first time China had seen no daily rise in the number of cases since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

The number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus fell to 28 from 35 a day earlier, the NHC said.

The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,971 and the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.