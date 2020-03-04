Coronavirus median incubation period 5-7 days, maximum 14 - Chinese Medical Association

A woman wearing a face mask walks in an upmarket shopping district in Beijing as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, China, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJIG (Reuters) - The median incubation period of the new coronavirus is five to seven days and the maximum 14 days, Du Bin, Chairman of the Critical Care Medical Branch of the Chinese Medical Association, told a press event on Wednesday in Beijing.

Du also said that, while in Hubei province some individuals have tested positive for the virus even after being discharged from hospital, there is no data tracking such cases.

He said there was no evidence yet that such patients can transmit the virus to others.