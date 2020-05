Passengers wearing protective masks walk through the train transfer tunnel at Prague's main railway station, as the Czech government bans most travel in and out of the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Czech Republic, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny/Files

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government agreed on Monday to lift a ban on internatinal bus and train travel from May 11, a member of the government said.

The measure was put in place on March 14 in a bid to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.