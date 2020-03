Passengers wearing protective masks wait for a train at Prague's main railway station, as the Czech government bans most travel in and out of the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Czech Republic, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government will shut most shops and restaurants from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday as part of measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, it said in an overnight statement.

Exceptions on the shop ban will include food stores, pharmacies and gas stations.