A member of medical personnel works at a temporary hospital inside IFEMA conference centre, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

(Reuters) - Global coronavirus deaths topped 50,200 on Thursday as the pandemic ravages the United States and Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Reported cases of the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus were approaching 1 million with the most cases in the United States, followed by Italy and Spain.