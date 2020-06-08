Denmark lifts limit on public gatherings to 50 people from 10

The nursing home Humlehaven introduces Heart Rooms where relatives can visit residents, as those rooms are furnished with separate entrances and divided by glass to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Aarslev on the island of Funen, Denmark June 3, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Tim Kildeborg Jensen via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark on Monday lifted the limit on public gatherings to 50 people from 10 as it relaxes measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the ministry of health said.

The restrictions on public gatherings were put in place on March 17.