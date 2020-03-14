Denmark registers first death of coronavirus patient

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The first death of a person infected with coronavirus was confirmed in Denmark on Saturday, when an 81-year old patient died in a hospital in Copenhagen, the city’s health authorities said.

The death comes after the government this week took drastic steps to curb the spread of the virus, including shutting all schools and universities and sending home all public sector workers with non-critical jobs.

In an unprecedented move, the Nordic country also shut its borders on Saturday to most foreign visitors for a month.

Denmark has reported 827 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Saturday.