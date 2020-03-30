EasyJet grounds fleet, furloughs cabin crew for two months

FILE PHOTO: An Easyjet plane comes in to land at Gatwick airport as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Gatwick Airport, Britain, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British low cost airline easyJet said it had grounded its entire fleet and reached a deal with its cabin crew for employees to be furloughed for two months under a government job retention scheme.

The airline said on Monday that its entire fleet of over 300 aircraft was parked up and there was no certainty for the date of restarting commercial flights.

EasyJet said that under a deal with Unite, the union which represents its cabin crew, they would not work for two months from April 1 and will be paid 80% of their average pay under the government job retention scheme.