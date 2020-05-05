Economic News
Quick economic bounce-back post-corona unlikely: ECB's Weidmann

German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann arrives at the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Measures to constrain and combat the coronavirus pandemic are likely to remain in place for a long time, meaning a rapid and strong economic recovery is relatively unlikely, German central bank President Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday.

But Weidmann, who also sits on the European Central Bank’s rate-setting Governing Council, said that he did expect a sustained recovery once the pandemic was fully overcome.

It was too soon for the German government to launch a fiscal stimulus programme, however, since the social distancing measures in place would blunt its impact.

“A stimulus programme could make sense if a recovery didn’t properly get going later on,” he said.

