El Salvador declares 30-day curfew in response to coronavirus
1 Min Read
A policeman rides a bicycle after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele ordered the closing of the airport, as the government undertakes steadily stricter measures to prevent a possible spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Saint Oscar Romero Internacional Airport in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele declared late on Saturday a 30-day curfew in response to the coronavirus crisis.
Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sam Holmes