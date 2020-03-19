World News
EU health regulator calls for larger studies on potential COVID-19 treatments

(Reuters) - A committee of the European healthcare regulator urged researchers to prioritise larger studies into potential treatments for COVID-19, as they are most likely to generate conclusive data.

Large multi-centre, multi-arm clinical trials must include all EU countries to enable faster development of a treatment for the disease caused by the coronavirus, the European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee said on Thursday. (bit.ly/33uCHEL)

