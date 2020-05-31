Abu Dhabi announces one week-ban on traffic to and between its main cities, from June 2

A food delivery worker rides a motorbike to deliver meal orders, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 14, 2020. Picture taken May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi, the largest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, announced a one-week ban on traffic to and between its main cities, to be implemented from June 2, the local government media office said on Sunday.

The restrictions, which aim to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, include a ban on entering and exiting the emirate of Abu Dhabi as a whole, it said on Twitter.

The city of Abu Dhabi is also the capital of the seven-member federation.

The other cities of the oil-rich emirate of Abu Dhabi mentioned by the announcement are Al-Ain and Al-Dhafra. Movement within these cities is allowed as long as a night curfew, already in force, is observed.

Abu Dhabi’s Sports Council also announced that outdoor activities could resume on Monday at both public and private sports clubs for people between 12 and 60 years old.

Clubs - which can now resume horse-riding, cycling, athletics, racquet sports and windsurfing - will have to maintain 30% capacity with everyone wearing masks and gloves, the local government media office said on Twitter.