General view of a deserted street during the lockdown to counter the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Dubai, United Arab Emirates April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

CAIRO (Reuters) - Dubai on Thursday allowed cafes and restaurants to resume business, and shopping malls to be opened partially from 12 p.m until 10 p.m, but with a maximum capacity of 30%, Dubai’s media office announced in a statement.

The statement added that it would also allow resuming public transportation services including subways starting April 26.