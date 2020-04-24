Money News
EU heading for 5-10% economic contraction in 2020 - Breton

FILE PHOTO: European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton gestures as he communicates on the EU's 5G plan in Brussels, Belgium January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - European Union Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday the EU was heading this year towards a 5-10% economic contraction due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

“As of today, in the European Union, we’re on course for a 5% to 10% (recession), meaning it’s about 7.5%. But that is today, and if things don’t improve and if we have a second peak (of the outbreak), things could get worse”, Breton said on France 2 television.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Kevin Liffey

