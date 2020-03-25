World News
March 25, 2020

Novel coronavirus unlikely to disappear in summer, EU report

FILE PHOTO: A medical employee adjust their protective mask while patients affected by COVID-19 arrive at the CHC Montlegia hospital, as the health sector anticipates a rise of people hit by an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Liege, Belgium, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The new coronavirus is unlikely to disappear in summer, the European Union agency for disease control said on Wednesday, in a stark warning that the epidemic could continue when temperatures rise unless measures to hamper it are applied.

The notice leaves little room for hopes that SARS-CoV-2, the name of the new virus, could behave as the other four coronaviruses which are endemic in human populations and are usually not detected in summer months.

