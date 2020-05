French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he attends an international videoconference on vaccination at the Elysee Palace in Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday France would contribute 500 million euros ($550 million) to a global fund-raising push to finance research into a vaccine and treatments against the novel coronavirus.

“France will commit an additional 500 million euros for the ACT-A initiative,” Macron said in a video call hosted by the European Commission during which world leaders are expected to raise at least 7.5 billion euros.