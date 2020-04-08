EU to adopt pan-European approach on mobile apps to fight coronavirus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will on Wednesday adopt a pan-European approach on the use of mobile applications to track the spread of the coronavirus, according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters.

Calling it a toolbox, the EU executive said it would include a common scheme for using anonymous, aggregated data to trace people who came into contact with those infected and to monitor those under quarantine.

To assuage privacy concerns, there will be a strict limit on the processing of personal data, which will be destroyed when the virus crisis is under control, the Commission paper said.