Uniqlo owner says most stores in China outside Hubei have reopened

A man walks past the logo of Uniqlo at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Heo Ran/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing (9983.T) said only 30 out of its 750 Uniqlo stores in China were still closed, meaning most of its shops outside Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, had now reopened.

Uniqlo had closed around 350 of its popular casual clothing stores in China a month ago. China has been a key growth market for the company, which faces a saturated market and weak consumer spending in Japan.

A spokeswoman said it had not yet decided on any closures in the North America, where it has around 60 stores. Retailers including Nike Inc (NKE.N) and Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O) have said they were closing stores in the United States to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.