Money News
April 2, 2020 / 3:21 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Fed's Kaplan says oil output cut helps, joblessness will be 'challenge': CNBC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan on Thursday said that a possible cut in Russian and Saudi Arabian oil production would be “welcome” in the short-run by the oil industry, but that substantial excess supply will remain a problem.

He also repeated his expectation that U.S. unemployment will leap to the low or mid teens, for 3.5% in February, and that though it should drop to around 8% by year’s end, a weakened consumer and small business sector mean it could be a challenge to bring the figure lower, quickly.

More stimulus from the federal government will likely be needed, he said in an interview with CNBC.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

