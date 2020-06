FILE PHOTO: Golden Statue at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel tower wears a protective mask during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s coronavirus death toll rose by only 23 on Wednesday, versus an average daily increase of 53 over the last two weeks, to 29,319, the fifth-highest total in the world.

On Tuesday, 87 COVID-19 deaths were reported.

But the number of new confirmed cases was up 545, at 155,136, after that figure stayed below the 500 threshold during the last three days.