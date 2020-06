FILE PHOTO: A view shows the deserted Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris during a lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France April 16, 2020. Picture taken April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s coronavirus death toll rose by 46 on Friday, or 0.2%, to reach 29,111, which is the fifth-highest total in the world.

The rate of increase is the same as Thursday, while the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 disease continued its long-running decline, the health ministry said in a statement.