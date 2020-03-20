France's Macron says only at start of coronavirus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting at the emergency crisis center of the Interior Ministry in Paris as France faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - France is only at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis and is in a race to curb its progress, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

“We are at the start of this crisis. We have taken exceptional measures to absorb this first wave, but we’ve started a race against the virus,” Macron said at the start of a crisis meeting at the Interior Ministry.

“We must react a great deal and reorganise ourselves at every moment. We need to anticipate.”