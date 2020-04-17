France reports 40% of aircraft carrier group crew test positive for COVID-19

Medical staff of the French Army and Marseille firefighters do tests for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to sailors of French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, who are confined at the Pole Ecoles Mediterranee (PEM) schools in Saint-Mandrier-sur-Mer, near Toulon, France, April 14, 2020. Marine Nationale/French Defense Ministry/Jonathan Bellenand/Handout via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Some 940 of the 2,300-strong crew aboard the Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier group have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Senate said in a statement on Friday, citing the military’s chief medical officer.

After a closed hearing with Maryline Gygax Genero, the Senate said that 500 crew from the carrier itself had shown symptoms of the illness.

The military has defended its handling of the spread of the coronavirus aboard its flagship aircraft carrier.