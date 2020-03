French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe chairs a video meeting with French regions prefects on the coronavirus in the "crisis room" of the French Interior ministry in Paris, France March 13, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government has moved to ban gatherings of more than 100 people in a public place on French territory in order to stop the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told TF1 TV on Friday.

“We are going to pass this limit on gatherings of 100 people,” he told TF1.