France's coronavirus daily death toll speeds up - health minister

A member of the medical staff, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, works at the intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people who died from coronavirus infections in French hospitals increased by 10% in a day to a cumulative total of 6,494, Health minister Olivier Veran told a news conference on Monday.

He added that including partial data about the number of people who have died in nursing homes, the total death toll from the disease rose to 8,911 from 8,078 on Sunday, which is also a rise of 10%.

In both cases, the rate of increase has speeded up again after several days of slowing.