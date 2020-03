A face mask FFP2, surgical mask and hydroalcoholic gel are seen in this illustration picture, France, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Illustration

PARIS (Reuters) - Sixteen people in France have died from coronavirus, the head of the country’s public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Saturday, an increase of five since the previous toll.

France now has 949 confirmed cases of coronavirus, Salomon said.