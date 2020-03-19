French government to extend lockdown if necessary - interior minister

French Health and Solidarity Minister Olivier Veran and French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner wait for French Prime Minister's arrival at the French Interior Ministry, in Paris, France March 13, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s 15-day lockdown ordered by President Emmanuel Macron to curb the coronavirus epidemic could be extended if necessary, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Thursday.

“The 15-day period may be extended. If necessary, the government will re-conduct it,” Castaner told Europe 1 radio station.

Since Wednesday morning, the police deployed to enforce the lockdown has carried out 70,000 controls and handed out 4,095 tickets to those flouting the lockdown, Castaner added.