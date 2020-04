A man stands next to a board with the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers logo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/Files

DUBAI (Reuters) - Financial officials of the Group of 20 major economies said on Wednesday in a joint statement they had agreed on a coordinated approach for a suspension of debt service payments for the world’s poorest countries.

The officials also called on private creditors to participate in the initiative “on comparable terms.”