Georgia proposes 10-day lockdown of four cities including capital

FILE PHOTO: An employee wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant to sanitize a tube train over coronavirus fears in Tbilisi, Georgia March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze/File Photo

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgia will lock down four big cities, including capital Tbilisi, for 10 days from April 15 in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Tuesday.

The proposed lockdown needs to be initiated by the president and approved by parliament.

At a press briefing, Gakharia said that international financial institutions and donors have agreed to provide $1.5 billion of support for Georgia, with an additional $1.5 billion for the private sector.

That includes an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a programme worth $477 million, he said.

Georgia, a South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people, has reported 296 coronavirus infections and three deaths.