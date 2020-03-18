ILA Berlin air show cancelled due to coronavirus

BERLIN (Reuters) - The ILA Berlin Air Show, a major international gathering for the aerospace, air and defence industries scheduled to take place in the German capital from May 13-17 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, Berlin Messe said on Wednesday.

“We are looking with a heavy heart at ILA Berlin 2020 which it is now necessary to cancel,” said Christian Goeke, the head of Berlin Messe, where the air show was due to take place, confirming what sources had told Reuters.

In 2018, more than 180,000 visitors came to the trade fair.