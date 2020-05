German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks next to the head of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control Lothar H. Wieler (not pictured), during a news conference on the situation in Germany amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany April 17, 2020. John MacDougall/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The novel coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany is currently estimated at 0.74 on average, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday.

Authorities are watching this rate closely to see whether to loosen coronavirus restrictions further. Public health experts say that a rate of 1 or above would make it harder to loosen restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus.