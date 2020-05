A woman gives blood for a test for antibody against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the Rhineland research at the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) in Bonn, Germany May 18, 2020. Martin Meissner/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 513 to 175,210, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday, with new infections accelerating after decelerating the previous four days.

The reported death toll rose by 72 to 8,007, the tally showed.